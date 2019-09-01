About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Frosted Lime 28:1
68.9% Total Cannabinoids
1.9% THC & 53.9% CBD
3.5% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene
Frosted Lime: Frosty x unnamed variety. This hemp varietal has a uniquely Myrcene-dominant, yet citrusy terpene profile. Fans have named the uplifting experience “the Frosty effect.” Bred by Phytonyx.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Frosted Lime 28:1
68.9% Total Cannabinoids
1.9% THC & 53.9% CBD
3.5% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene
Frosted Lime: Frosty x unnamed variety. This hemp varietal has a uniquely Myrcene-dominant, yet citrusy terpene profile. Fans have named the uplifting experience “the Frosty effect.” Bred by Phytonyx.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OM Extracts
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place