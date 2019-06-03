Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository.



Sour Space Candy 22:1

720mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle

29.4mg THC & 653.1mg CBD per bottle



Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)

0.9mg THC & 21.7mg CBD per serving



Shake Well

Activation time: 30 minutes



Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry). More chem and OG aromas than any other Hemp variety. For Durban lovers, there is more Terpinolene in Sour Space Candy than most CBD strains. Bred by Oregon CBD.



*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.