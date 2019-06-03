About this product
Sour Space Candy 22:1
720mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle
29.4mg THC & 653.1mg CBD per bottle
Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)
0.9mg THC & 21.7mg CBD per serving
Shake Well
Activation time: 30 minutes
Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry). More chem and OG aromas than any other Hemp variety. For Durban lovers, there is more Terpinolene in Sour Space Candy than most CBD strains. Bred by Oregon CBD.
For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place