OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.



Triple Chocolate Chip

Grown by Old Gold Gardens

67.1% Total Cannabinoids

53.8% THC & 6.3% CBD

7% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol



Triple Chocolate Chip: Mint Chocolate Chip x Triple OG. Dank and gassy, this is a real treat for fans of OG. Bred by Exotic Genetix.



Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.