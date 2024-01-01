  • Baba Salve
  • Moksha Pain Relief Spray
  • Nirvana Body Treatment Oil
Logo for the brand Omm Remedies

Omm Remedies

Creating Alternative Healing That Includes Mind, Body & Soul
All categoriesTopicals

Omm Remedies products

3 products
Product image for Baba Salve
Balms
Baba Salve
by Omm Remedies
Product image for Moksha Spray
Sprays
Moksha Spray
by Omm Remedies
Product image for Nirvana Body Treatment Oil
Lubricants & Oils
Nirvana Body Treatment Oil
by Omm Remedies