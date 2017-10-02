Sunset Sherbert, also known as Sherbet is an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. This strain inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Sunset Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. The complex aroma has notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.



Details:

• Indica Leaning Hybrid

• THC: 17.73%

• 2g Flower Pack

• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)

• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer



About Omura:

Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.



• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick

• No fillers, chemicals, or additives

• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash

• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable



Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.



About Sweetwater Pharms:

Sweetwater Pharms is a small-batch cultivation team based in Sonoma County, CA. With decades of combined cannabis experience, we formed as a collective in 2015. We hand-trim, package, and label our own estate-grown boutique cannabis into a curated product line featuring eighths, grams, pre-rolls and now Omura.