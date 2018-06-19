O.pen
1000mg Strawberry Cheesecake Daily Strains
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Relaxing - Melt away with this sweet strawberry flavor, with a cheesecakey after taste that'll have you asking for seconds. O.pen Daily Strains are curated selection of popular strains. Scientifically formulated to achieve consistent effects and flavor profiles, while emphasizing THC levels.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
