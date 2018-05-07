Oregon Cannabis Authority
Pinot Green is in a class all by itself, potent (24% THC) yet fresh tasting, it is highly energizing. Perfect for a day of hiking, biking, snowboarding, or just relaxing on the water with friends. Enhances creativity, desirable for musicians and artists. Pinot Green is especially delightful in large social settings.
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
57% of people report feeling talkative
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
14% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
