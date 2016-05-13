Loading…
Oregon Cannabis Authority

Silver Train

SativaTHC 12%CBD

Very resinous with a highly recognizable sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma, known to Train Wreck aficionados. Uplifting and euphoric. Many users claim Silver Train has a very noticeable arousal effect.

Silver Train effects

16 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
