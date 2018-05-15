About this product

Far and wide, you hear the words "Obama Kush from Oregon Roots" uttered in hush whispers. A perfect marriage of Afghan and OG Kush, our flagship Obama Kush is the pride and joy of our grow rooms. There are many cuts of Obama out there, and we'd put ours up against any of them. If you're fortunate enough to get your hands on some, you're one of the lucky ones.