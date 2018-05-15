Oregon Roots
Obama Kush Vape Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Far and wide, you hear the words "Obama Kush from Oregon Roots" uttered in hush whispers. A perfect marriage of Afghan and OG Kush, our flagship Obama Kush is the pride and joy of our grow rooms. There are many cuts of Obama out there, and we'd put ours up against any of them. If you're fortunate enough to get your hands on some, you're one of the lucky ones.
Obama Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
518 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
