Oregrown
Bubba Berry Caviar PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Bubba Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!