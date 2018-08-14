Buds from this strain have a gold coloring bud decorated with lime-green leaves. Flavors are described as smooth and creamy with sandalwood aftertaste. This bud has a creeping effect that provides a strong head rush with a slight buzzing in the ears noted. Cherry AK 47 is a good pain control strain producing euphoric uplifted creative feelings. Delicious cherry and cheesecake flavors are part of this buds profile.