About this product
Buds from this strain have a gold coloring bud decorated with lime-green leaves. Flavors are described as smooth and creamy with sandalwood aftertaste. This bud has a creeping effect that provides a strong head rush with a slight buzzing in the ears noted. Cherry AK 47 is a good pain control strain producing euphoric uplifted creative feelings. Delicious cherry and cheesecake flavors are part of this buds profile.
About this strain
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
Cherry AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Orgotech
Orgrotech is a niche, indoor recreational marijuana producer, processor and wholesaler in the state of Oregon. We specialize in high quality, clean and unique cannabis strains and products, due to our unique growing processes. Our business is built on over 20 years of old school growing, combined with cutting edge, scientific technology, engineering and expertise to grow some of the most premium marijuana products available in Oregon.