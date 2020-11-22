A cross of two popular cultivars, Original Glue and Zkittlez, Gorilla Zkittlez has medium-to-high THC levels and is for experienced smokers. Sold as seed by leading international breeder Barney’s Farm, Gorilla Zkittlez is an indica that produces strong feelings of well-being, sedation, and creativity that may be too intense for novice consumers. This gassy strain is astringent, with a thick tropical fruit bouquet and a hint of chocolate. Gorilla Zkittlez can be grown indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 63 days.