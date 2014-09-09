Pagoda
Cookie Monster
Cookie Monster effects
109 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
