Logo for the brand Pagoda

Pagoda

Cookie Monster

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Cookie Monster effects

Reported by real people like you
109 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
