About this product

With two great strains combined, Auto Jack was born from the best of both worlds. The autoflowering element comes from the Ruderalis, a truly wonderful cannabis plant that can brave the Arctic circle thanks to the automatic flowering cycle it has naturally developed over millions of years of evolution. These genes give the Auto Jack short stout growth and a rapid flower process (estimated 65-70 days indoors and 75-80 days, some growers have reported cropping even quicker).



This hybrid has stability, form and ancestry, producing excellent harvests of big buds – up to 450 grams per square metre in an indoor setup and 200 grams per plant outside. This makes it a highly efficient plant for both indoor and outdoor growers across northern and southern hemispheres.



30% Indica // 70% Sativa

THC level: 14-18%

CBD level: < 0.1%