AUTO JACK
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
With two great strains combined, Auto Jack was born from the best of both worlds. The autoflowering element comes from the Ruderalis, a truly wonderful cannabis plant that can brave the Arctic circle thanks to the automatic flowering cycle it has naturally developed over millions of years of evolution. These genes give the Auto Jack short stout growth and a rapid flower process (estimated 65-70 days indoors and 75-80 days, some growers have reported cropping even quicker).
This hybrid has stability, form and ancestry, producing excellent harvests of big buds – up to 450 grams per square metre in an indoor setup and 200 grams per plant outside. This makes it a highly efficient plant for both indoor and outdoor growers across northern and southern hemispheres.
30% Indica // 70% Sativa
THC level: 14-18%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Jack Herer effects
3,360 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
