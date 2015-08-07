About this product

Through careful breeding, we have produced a Haze plant that is naturally robust and mold resistant. Delahaze is a superb variety. Its extreme potency, good quality and big harvest potential brought a fantastic reception when we first released it.



Indoor growers will salivate at the possibility of a Haze strain that is relatively quick to flower (9 weeks) and comes with a result that packs a potent punch. Despite the Haze heritage, this plant will not grow out of control as long as induced to flower within the first weeks of vegetative. On average this plant will only take 9 weeks, although we recommend taking one extra week of flowering in order to unlock the full wonders of its fine citrus/Haze bouquet.



Outdoors, this award winning plant is well established on the continents of America and Europe. Its lineage brings a big harvest with an early finish. Big top, side colas and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio promote the healthy yield of this strain and a particular characteristic of this plant is the spiralling upwards of its buds, thanks to its unique chemotype.



The Delahaze effects announce themselves in creeping fashion, building up to a euphoric (although not trippy) and uplifting high. Once established, this buzz will spread to the body, bringing a high that is clean and clear - perfect for the day and energy inspiring for night time activities. And prepare to be amazed as this is one buzz that will last longer than most (4+ hours).



30% Indica // 70% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%