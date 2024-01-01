Logo for the brand Patriot Care

Patriot Care

Patriot Care
All categoriesEdiblesCannabisConcentratesTopicalsOtherHemp CBD

CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

1 products
Product image for Chocolate Chip Cookies (CBD) 70 mg (2 pack)
Hemp CBD edibles
Chocolate Chip Cookies (CBD) 70 mg (2 pack)
by Patriot Care
CBD 70%