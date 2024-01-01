Logo for the brand Patriot Care

Product image for 2:1 Lavender Salve 200mg
Balms
2:1 Lavender Salve 200mg
by Patriot Care
THC 132.72%
CBD 59.08%
Product image for 2:1 Unscented Salve 205mg
Balms
2:1 Unscented Salve 205mg
by Patriot Care
THC 136.64%
CBD 60.76%
Product image for 2:1 Salve Peppermint 255mg
Balms
2:1 Salve Peppermint 255mg
by Patriot Care
THC 255%
CBD 0%
Product image for 2:1 CBD Lemongrass Salve Jar 195mg
Balms
2:1 CBD Lemongrass Salve Jar 195mg
by Patriot Care
THC 57.96%
CBD 131.04%
Product image for Unscented Salve Stick 130mg
Balms
Unscented Salve Stick 130mg
by Patriot Care
THC 130%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orange Blossom Shea Butter
Lotions
Orange Blossom Shea Butter
by Patriot Care
Product image for 40mg CBD Transdermal Patch
Transdermal Patches
40mg CBD Transdermal Patch
by Patriot Care
Product image for 2:1 Peppermint Salve Stick 140mg
Balms
2:1 Peppermint Salve Stick 140mg
by Patriot Care
THC 92.25%
CBD 41.12%
Product image for Eucalyptus Salve Stick 185mg
Balms
Eucalyptus Salve Stick 185mg
by Patriot Care
THC 185%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grapefruit Salve Jar 215mg
Balms
Grapefruit Salve Jar 215mg
by Patriot Care
THC 215%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peppermint Salve Stick 155mg
Balms
Peppermint Salve Stick 155mg
by Patriot Care
THC 155%
CBD 0%
Product image for Citrus Body Scrub Jar 235mg
Lubricants & Oils
Citrus Body Scrub Jar 235mg
by Patriot Care
THC 235%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lavender Salve Stick
Balms
Lavender Salve Stick
by Patriot Care
Product image for Tea Tree Salve Stick 145mg
Balms
Tea Tree Salve Stick 145mg
by Patriot Care
THC 145%
CBD 0%
Product image for 2:1 Citrus Salve Stick 135mg
Balms
2:1 Citrus Salve Stick 135mg
by Patriot Care
THC 36.81%
CBD 80.7%
Product image for Patchoulie Salve Jar 195mg
Balms
Patchoulie Salve Jar 195mg
by Patriot Care
THC 0%
CBD 195%
Product image for Eucalyptus Salve Jar 170mg
Balms
Eucalyptus Salve Jar 170mg
by Patriot Care
Product image for 2:1 Ylang Ylang Shea Butter Jar 165mg
Lotions
2:1 Ylang Ylang Shea Butter Jar 165mg
by Patriot Care
THC 107.52%
CBD 42.63%
Product image for Lavender Whipped Shea Butter 150mg
Balms
Lavender Whipped Shea Butter 150mg
by Patriot Care
THC 0%
CBD 150%
Product image for 2:1 Eucalyptus Salve 150mg
Balms
2:1 Eucalyptus Salve 150mg
by Patriot Care
THC 41.72%
CBD 94.64%
Product image for Lavender Salve Stick 135mg
Balms
Lavender Salve Stick 135mg
by Patriot Care
THC 135%
CBD 0%
Product image for 2:1 Lavender Salve 180mg
Balms
2:1 Lavender Salve 180mg
by Patriot Care
THC 51.8%
CBD 113.96%
Product image for 2:1 Lemongrass Salve Stick 135mg
Balms
2:1 Lemongrass Salve Stick 135mg
by Patriot Care
THC 34.03%
CBD 77.61%
Product image for Peppermint Salve Jar 140mg
Balms
Peppermint Salve Jar 140mg
by Patriot Care
THC 140%
CBD 0%