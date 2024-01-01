We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Patriot Care
Patriot Care
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
Concentrates
Topicals
Other
Hemp CBD
THC lotions, creams, & patches
25 products
Balms
2:1 Lavender Salve 200mg
by Patriot Care
THC 132.72%
CBD 59.08%
Balms
2:1 Unscented Salve 205mg
by Patriot Care
THC 136.64%
CBD 60.76%
Balms
2:1 Salve Peppermint 255mg
by Patriot Care
THC 255%
CBD 0%
Balms
2:1 CBD Lemongrass Salve Jar 195mg
by Patriot Care
THC 57.96%
CBD 131.04%
Balms
Unscented Salve Stick 130mg
by Patriot Care
THC 130%
CBD 0%
Lotions
Orange Blossom Shea Butter
by Patriot Care
Transdermal Patches
40mg CBD Transdermal Patch
by Patriot Care
Balms
2:1 Peppermint Salve Stick 140mg
by Patriot Care
THC 92.25%
CBD 41.12%
Balms
Eucalyptus Salve Stick 185mg
by Patriot Care
THC 185%
CBD 0%
Balms
Grapefruit Salve Jar 215mg
by Patriot Care
THC 215%
CBD 0%
Balms
Peppermint Salve Stick 155mg
by Patriot Care
THC 155%
CBD 0%
Lubricants & Oils
Citrus Body Scrub Jar 235mg
by Patriot Care
THC 235%
CBD 0%
Balms
Lavender Salve Stick
by Patriot Care
Balms
Tea Tree Salve Stick 145mg
by Patriot Care
THC 145%
CBD 0%
Balms
2:1 Citrus Salve Stick 135mg
by Patriot Care
THC 36.81%
CBD 80.7%
Balms
Patchoulie Salve Jar 195mg
by Patriot Care
THC 0%
CBD 195%
Balms
Eucalyptus Salve Jar 170mg
by Patriot Care
Lotions
2:1 Ylang Ylang Shea Butter Jar 165mg
by Patriot Care
THC 107.52%
CBD 42.63%
Balms
Lavender Whipped Shea Butter 150mg
by Patriot Care
THC 0%
CBD 150%
Balms
2:1 Eucalyptus Salve 150mg
by Patriot Care
THC 41.72%
CBD 94.64%
Balms
Lavender Salve Stick 135mg
by Patriot Care
THC 135%
CBD 0%
Balms
2:1 Lavender Salve 180mg
by Patriot Care
THC 51.8%
CBD 113.96%
Balms
2:1 Lemongrass Salve Stick 135mg
by Patriot Care
THC 34.03%
CBD 77.61%
Balms
Peppermint Salve Jar 140mg
by Patriot Care
THC 140%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
Patriot Care
Catalog
Topicals