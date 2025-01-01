We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Petra
Your daily dose of good vibes. @madebykiva
15
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
6 products
Candy
2.5mg Petra 'Pineapple' Mints 100mg THC total
by Petra
5.0
(
2
)
Candy
2.5mg Petra 'Tart Cherry' Mints 100mg THC total
by Petra
THC 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
2.5mg CBD Petra 'Citrus' Mints 100mg CBD total
by Petra
CBD 100%
Candy
2.5mg Petra 'Moroccan Mint' Mints 100mg THC total
by Petra
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
2mg : 1mg CBN Petra 'Blackberry' Mints 80mg THC : 40mg CBN total
by Petra
Candy
2.5mg : 2.5mg CBD Petra 'Cinnamon' Mints 100mg THC : 100mg CBD total
by Petra
THC 100mg%
Edibles