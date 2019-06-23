About this strain
From Humboldt Seed Company, Very Cherry crosses a Lemon Kush Bx3 with a strain from an old-time Humboldt grower. It comes out of the bag with an intense, sweet cherry aroma that tastes as tangy as it smells. The strain also gives off a slight floral and jasmine scent and buds come in a light green color. Like a tart cherry, this strain will perk you up and get you going and won’t slow you down. Very Cherry’s unique terpene profile makes for great concentrates.
Very Cherry effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Nausea
25% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
