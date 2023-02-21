Pharma Hemp Complex 1oz CBD Oil Relaxation Remedy – Bacon Flavor

All mammals have an endocannabinoid system and can benefit from CBD oil. Our tinctures are made from non-GMO hemp that has been grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Only the highest quality 100% food grade ingredients go into our products, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your pet the very best.



All Natural Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

These non-psychoactive tinctures are an effective way to help improve your pet’s overall well-being. We use an exclusive blend of full spectrum CBD oil that is unrivaled in quality. Not all tinctures are made the same, many people notice a difference when they try ours.



Third party lab tested to ensure purity. Contact us to request lab test results.



CBD Oil Tincture with MCT and Omega-3s

We use pet safe coconut oil and hemp seed oil as carrier oils in our tinctures for added health benefits. Coconut oil is rich with medium-chain triglycerides, and hemp seed oil is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids.



Each 1oz bottle contains approximately 90 servings. This tincture comes with a childproof lid and eye dropper with mL markers.



Ingredients: CBD oil, hemp seed oil, coconut oil, natural bacon flavor.



Suggested use: Start with a low dose and gradually increase as needed.



Available in 3 concentrations:

120mg 1oz contains 4mgs CBD per 1mL: $19.98

550mg 1oz contains 18.3mgs CBD per 1mL: $45.98

1100mg 1oz contains 36.7mgs per 1mL: $75.98



