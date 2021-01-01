About this product

Our original Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits formulated perfectly for your best friend! Your pup won’t be able to resist these delicious Peanut Butter-flavored biscuits, and you will feel good knowing that you’re giving them not only a tasty treat but all the benefits of hemp CBD as well.



Just like with our products for our human friends, all of our Pharma Hemp Complex CBD pet products are created under the strictest of standards. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD dog treats are produced under the supervision of our pet nutritionist, with only 100% food grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. You can rest easy knowing that you’re giving your furry friend the best of the best.



Ingredients: Peanut Butter, Sorghum Flour, Eggs, Fruit Fresh, CBD Hemp oil. Contains no GMOs.



One 4oz bag containing approximately 25 treats. Each biscuit contains 4mg hemp CBD.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA



