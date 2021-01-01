About this product

NEW & IMPROVED! Now, 120mg total Cannabinoids with the added benefits of Homeopathics!



Dogs, cats, and all mammals can benefit from hemp CBD! Pharma Hemp CBD has created a pet tincture that will feed your pet’s endocannabinoid system. Our Oral Tincture for Pets is a vegan hemp oil tincture made from non-GMO hemp that has been grown with no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Only the highest quality 100% food grade ingredients go into our products, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your furry friend the very best.



Each 1oz bottle contains approximately 90 servings. Each serving contains 8mg hemp oil, 1mg hemp CBD, and 5mg stevia extract.



Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Stevia Extract, Water, Lecithin, Turmeric, Proprietary Homeopathic and Flower Essence Blend (Fresh Breath Flavor: contains Natural Peppermint Oil)



Suggested use: Once or twice daily give 1-5 drops per 10 lbs of body weight under your pet’s tongue or into their food.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA