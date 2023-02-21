Pharma Hemp Complex 1oz CBD Oil Relaxation Remedy with Salmon Oil

All mammals have an endocannabinoid system and can benefit from CBD oil. Our tinctures are made from non-GMO hemp that has been grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Only the highest quality 100% food grade ingredients go into our products, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your pet the very best.



These non-psychoactive tinctures are an effective way to help improve your pet’s overall well-being. We use an exclusive blend of full spectrum CBD oil that is unrivaled in quality. Not all tinctures are made the same, many people notice a difference when they try ours.



Salmon Oil Benefits

Salmon oil is rich in B vitamins, potassium, selenium, antioxidant astaxanthin, and omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. Scientifically supported benefits of salmon oil suggest that these oils reduce inflammation, support eye health, and may even reduce the risk of heart disease.



Third party lab tested to ensure purity. Contact us to request lab test results.



CBD Oil Tincture with MCT and Omega-3s

We use pet safe coconut oil and hemp seed oil as carrier oils in our tinctures for added health benefits. Coconut oil is rich with medium-chain triglycerides, and hemp seed oil is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids.



Each 1oz bottle contains approximately 90 servings. This tincture comes with a childproof lid and eye dropper with mL markers.



Ingredients: CBD oil, hemp seed oil, coconut oil, salmon oil.



Suggested use: Start with a low dose and gradually increase as needed.



120mg 1oz contains 4mgs CBD per 1mL: $25.98

550mg 1oz contains 18.3mgs CBD per 1mL: $51.98

1100mg 1oz contains 36.7mgs per 1mL: $81.98



