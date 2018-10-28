Loading…
Dreamcatcher Cartridge 0.5g

by PharmaCann
HybridTHC CBD
Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher is a heavy, berry-flavored hybrid that combines Blueberry/Black Domina x Blue Chronic. This strain tends to be sedating and heady, as the name might suggest, laying into the limbs with compounding physical weight. Dreamcatcher is functional and relaxing in small doses, but its sedative attributes increase with each consecutive hit. The strain’s multiple veins of “Blue” lineage give this flower a pleasant fruity aroma and taste. Enjoy Dreamcatcher’s permeating relaxation to diminish stress and encourage rest.

36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
PharmaCann
PharmaCann