Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
Milky Way is an 80/20 indica-dominant blend bred by Kiwiseeds. Named for the milky white trichomes that cover its buds and sugar leaves, Milky Way has a sweet aroma with flavors of sugar and spice. The effects are characterized as potent, relaxing, and full-bodied thanks to the heavy indica influence.
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.