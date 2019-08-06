About this product
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cart available and contains 97% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 3% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1000mg delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: 1000mg total oil 950mg Delta 8 THC oil (98.5%+ Δ8THC) 30mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
Note: Not an OMMA item!
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.