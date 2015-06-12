Loading…
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Face Off OG Bong Buddies

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! This bold indica-dominant hybrid will melt your face off. It is known for its intense physical relaxation and heavily sedating qualities. Due to its potency, it is best reserved for veteran consumers. Many use it for relief from insomnia, soothing pain, or relaxing on a lazy weekend.

Face Off OG effects

Reported by real people like you
114 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
