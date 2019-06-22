Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Frosted Cherry Cookies Bong Buddies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Frosted Cherry Cookies is a tasty anytime-of-the-day strain, perfect for consumers of all tolerances. Drawing from sativa and indica heritage, users experience the best of both worlds with an uplifting body buzz and boost of creativity.

Frosted Cherry Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
53% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!