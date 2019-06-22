Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Frosted Cherry Cookies Bong Buddies
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Frosted Cherry Cookies is a tasty anytime-of-the-day strain, perfect for consumers of all tolerances. Drawing from sativa and indica heritage, users experience the best of both worlds with an uplifting body buzz and boost of creativity.
Frosted Cherry Cookies effects
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
53% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
