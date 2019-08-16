About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! God's Gift is a potent indica that hits fast and hard, like a true gift from God. Its body-numbing, muscle-melting, sleep-inducing effects make it a popular strain in the medical marijuana community, especially among users with MS and fibromyalgia. High THC levels make this an optimum choice for seasoned consumers with high tolerances, and is not for the faint of heart.