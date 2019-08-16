Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
God's Gift Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! God's Gift is a potent indica that hits fast and hard, like a true gift from God. Its body-numbing, muscle-melting, sleep-inducing effects make it a popular strain in the medical marijuana community, especially among users with MS and fibromyalgia. High THC levels make this an optimum choice for seasoned consumers with high tolerances, and is not for the faint of heart.
God's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
889 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
