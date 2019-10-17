Loading…
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Golden Lemons

HybridTHC 22%CBD

Golden Lemons is a hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid that sits heavily behind the eyes. Prepare for that classic stoney, giggly, absent-minded high, and have plenty of snacks on hand for the hardcore munchies that will strike once the high settles in. It pairs excellently with funny movies and good company.

Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
