Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Jack Herer Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Jack Herer was named after the Emperor of Hemp himself. This spicy sativa has notes of orange, pepper, and pine. Users will experience cerebral elevation with a heavy head high that is beneficial for creative tasks and mental stimulation. Many users report feelings of bliss, boosts of energy, and mental clarity.
Jack Herer effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
