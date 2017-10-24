About this product

This spicy indica is known for its boost of creative energy before taking users on a swift trip to snooze town! Tasting of its namesake fruit, Papaya is a dense indica with a heavy body high. It is popular among users seeking relief from pain, anxiety, hyperactivity, migraines, and muscle spasms. With a tingly numbness that washes over the body, this strain will leave you locked in place as your worries melt away.