Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Papaya Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
This spicy indica is known for its boost of creative energy before taking users on a swift trip to snooze town! Tasting of its namesake fruit, Papaya is a dense indica with a heavy body high. It is popular among users seeking relief from pain, anxiety, hyperactivity, migraines, and muscle spasms. With a tingly numbness that washes over the body, this strain will leave you locked in place as your worries melt away.
Papaya effects
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!