Pianta Tinta
PT Pain Rub with CBD/& CBD+THC
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
Pain rub with CBD. Comes in 2 sizes, 2oz for $18 and a 4oz jar for $32
Ingredients: Aloe Barbadensis (Organic Aloe) Leaf Juice, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Mentha Arvensis (Menthol) Crystals, Capsicum (Capsicum Annuum) Oleoresin, High CBD tincture (15mg), Cinnamomum Camphora (White Camphor) Essential Oils: Sweet Basil, Black Pepper Roman Chamomile Flower, German Chamomile Flower, Cinnamon Leaf, Citronella, Eucalyptus Leaf, Helichrysum, Ginger Root, Pink Grapefruit, Juniper Berry, Lemongrass, Peppermint, Pine Needle, Ravensara, Rosemary Leaf, Spearmint, Wild Oregano, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, (TEA), Tetrasodium EDTA
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
