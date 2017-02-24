Piff Glass Cart - Orange

by Piff Stixs
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Piff Glass Cart - Orange
Strains: Northern Wreck or Mowie Wowie
• Live Rosin 1G
• All Glass Body
• 510 Threading
• Ceramic Coil
• Made with Fresh Frozen Flower

Piff Glass Carts are made with fresh frozen premium indoor flower. Our glass carts have an all glass body and ceramic coil for even safe heating. Our Glass carts are long lasting and create a more consistent vaping experience over time. Delicious and smooth!

About this strain

Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.

