Logo for the brand Pilot Cannabis

Pilot Cannabis

Snoop's Dream

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Snoop's Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
257 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!