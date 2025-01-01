We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Pintail Gardens
Small Batch. Hand Watered. Hand Trimmed.
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Pintail Gardens products
9 products
Flower
OG 18
by Pintail Gardens
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Wow
by Pintail Gardens
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
SoCo
by Pintail Gardens
THC 30.4%
CBD 0.06%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
True Skunk
by Pintail Gardens
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Pintail Gardens
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Dog Walker #4
by Pintail Gardens
THC 30.8%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
The Bizz
by Pintail Gardens
THC 30.7%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Watermelon Sunset
by Pintail Gardens
THC 23.8%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Kush Cake Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Pintail Gardens
THC 22.1%
CBD 0.06%
Catalog