Pintail Gardens
True Skunk
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Is a cross of The Truth [Triangle Kush x SFV-OG x Chem Dawg] x Southern Humboldt Skunk Five. This is not to be confused with Shiva Skunk or Skunk #5 from Holland. Skunk Five is a closely held, elite, true breeding coastal Southern Humboldt indica. True Skunk offers up a very clean, clear minded high. The strains most unique attribute is its complex nose, seen in many recent GSC crosses; a powerful lavender and mint top end that gives way to deep fuel underneath as you would expect from its lineage. If you pop a jar of True Skunk in a small room you won’t notice the powerful lingering fuel aroma until you return to the room with a fresh palate.
The Truth effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!