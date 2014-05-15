About this product

Is a cross of The Truth [Triangle Kush x SFV-OG x Chem Dawg] x Southern Humboldt Skunk Five. This is not to be confused with Shiva Skunk or Skunk #5 from Holland. Skunk Five is a closely held, elite, true breeding coastal Southern Humboldt indica. True Skunk offers up a very clean, clear minded high. The strains most unique attribute is its complex nose, seen in many recent GSC crosses; a powerful lavender and mint top end that gives way to deep fuel underneath as you would expect from its lineage. If you pop a jar of True Skunk in a small room you won’t notice the powerful lingering fuel aroma until you return to the room with a fresh palate.