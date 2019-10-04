About this strain
White Buffalo, also known as "Tatanka," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan with Blackberry Kush and Bay 11. White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of effects that are uplifting, active and euphoric. This strain is a cherished rarity and can be hard to find in most dispensaries. The flavor of White Buffalo is sweet and sour. Growers say these buds are covered in a snowy white coating of crystal trichomes.
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
