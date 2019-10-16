Platinum Vape
Platinum OG Cartridge 1g
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Platinum OG effects
650 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
