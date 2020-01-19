About this strain
Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
11% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Pleasant Mountain Organics
Pleasant Mountain Organics serves the Mid-Coast Maine area for over 5 years. We have a combined 20 years of growing experience on the medical side. Our process uses greenhouses and living organic soil. We brew our tea to with organic nutrients and spring water. We also have concentrates and will be looking to add edibles later on. Contact us at 207-790-3482 with your MMJ card.