Papaya Runtz Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable

by Plume
HybridTHC 33%CBD —
About this product

Introducing the Papaya Runtz Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a bold fusion of tropical sweetness and smooth satisfaction. Crafted from premium hash rosin, this strain combines the exotic, juicy essence of papaya with the sweet, candy-like notes of Runtz, offering a rich, flavorful vape that delights the senses. Encased in our advanced fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated for a consistently smooth, full-bodied experience, preserving the purity of the terpenes and cannabinoids.

With the Papaya Runtz, enjoy a balanced, euphoric high that’s perfect for unwinding or enhancing your day. Designed for convenience and flavor, Plume brings you a premium vaping experience wherever you go – plush clouds, pure bliss.

About this strain

Papaya Berry Runtz is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Runtz x Papaya Bomb—infusing the enviable funk of classic Papaya with a creamier, berry twist. Papaya Berry Runtz often tests as high as 33% THC. Its buds manifest as bright green with yellowy pistils and pink accents, hidden under thick, granular trichomes. Broken open, they emit pungent notes of sweet candy, tart fruit, and a slight tarred dough base note. Bred by Purple City Genetics, this is an ideal strain for intense body tingles and relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Berry Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



No product reviews
About this brand

Plume
Fully Ceramic Cannabis Disposables. Our all-in one pen gently heats our premium extracts for plush fluffs, every time.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412024
