Introducing the Papaya Runtz Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a bold fusion of tropical sweetness and smooth satisfaction. Crafted from premium hash rosin, this strain combines the exotic, juicy essence of papaya with the sweet, candy-like notes of Runtz, offering a rich, flavorful vape that delights the senses. Encased in our advanced fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated for a consistently smooth, full-bodied experience, preserving the purity of the terpenes and cannabinoids.



With the Papaya Runtz, enjoy a balanced, euphoric high that’s perfect for unwinding or enhancing your day. Designed for convenience and flavor, Plume brings you a premium vaping experience wherever you go – plush clouds, pure bliss.

read more