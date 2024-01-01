About this product
Papaya Runtz Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable
by Plume
HybridTHC 33%CBD —
About this strain
Papaya Berry Runtz is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Runtz x Papaya Bomb—infusing the enviable funk of classic Papaya with a creamier, berry twist. Papaya Berry Runtz often tests as high as 33% THC. Its buds manifest as bright green with yellowy pistils and pink accents, hidden under thick, granular trichomes. Broken open, they emit pungent notes of sweet candy, tart fruit, and a slight tarred dough base note. Bred by Purple City Genetics, this is an ideal strain for intense body tingles and relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Berry Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
