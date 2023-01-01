stock photo similar to Papaya Bomb
Hybrid

Papaya Bomb

Papaya Bomb is a Purple City Genetics hybrid bred for their 2022 El Krem Collection. Like its name suggests, Papaya Bomb combines Papaya and THC Bomb for a stony hybrid that packs as much punch as it does flavor—it placed second for the 2022 Emerald Cup’s solventless concentrate category. You might not be a fruit person, but this pungent aroma of fruit, skunk and pine, not to mention electric-green buds, will make up for your daily servings. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Bomb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

