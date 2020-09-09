About this product
This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
THC: 20.79%
CBD: 00.33%
About this strain
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
Melonade effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Poppy Flower
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.