About this strain
Sour Patch Kiss by Elev8 Seeds was designed as a heavy-yielding trichome producer. This was achieved by crossing Kimbo Kush’s sweet, doughy aroma with Sour Kush’s pungent odor and generous production. Sour Patch Kiss stands as a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid but represents its Kush lineage in effects. Offering a heady rush at the onset due to its high-THC percentage, Sour Patch Kiss offers a melting euphoria that settles in the limbs as low-level sedation, curbing stress while honing focus.
Sour Patch Kiss effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
82% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
73% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Portland Extracts
Portland Extracts is an Oregon based retail dispensary and extraction laboratory specializing in extracts, concentrates, and flower for the Oregon recreational and medical markets.