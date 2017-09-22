ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 605 reviews

Sour Kush

aka Sour OG Kush, Sour Diesel OG, Sour OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 32 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 605 reviews

Sour Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

Effects

Show all

431 people reported 3500 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 35%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

605

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Kush
First strain child
Buford OG
child
Second strain child
Afghan Sour Kush
child

Products with Sour Kush

