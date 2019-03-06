ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 191 reviews

Kimbo Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 52 products tested with lab partners

Kimbo Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. 

Effects

131 people reported 1014 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 40%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 37%
Pain 35%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 1%

Reviews

191

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Starfighter
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Kimbo Kush
First strain child
Grape Drink
child
Second strain child
Blackberry Dream
child

Most popular in