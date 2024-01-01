We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Potion
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
64 products
Cartridges
Sour Patch Kids Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 84.37%
CBD 2.59%
4.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Jack The Ripper Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Resin
Purple Punch Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 85.7%
CBD 0%
Resin
Kaya Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 82.2%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
ATF Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 88.12%
CBD 2.2%
Resin
Lemon Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 79.7%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 23.5%
CBD 53.09%
Hash
Chocolate Hashberry Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Potion
Cartridges
Tangelo Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 87.51%
Cartridges
Sherbert Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Fruit Punch Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Sky W. Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Potion
Cartridges
Obama Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Potion
Cartridges
Bruce Banner Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 84.7%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Lemon Skunk Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 84.43%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Pineapple Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 84.5%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Sherbert Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Potion
Cartridges
GSC Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Bubble Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Green Crack Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Potion
Cartridges
Blueberry Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 83.49%
CBD 0.7%
Cartridges
Bubble gum Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 83.87%
CBD 2.58%
Cartridges
Grape Stomper Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Potion
Cartridges
Bubble Gum Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 80.45%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
