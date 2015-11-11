About this strain
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,828 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
