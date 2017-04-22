About this product
About this strain
3 Kings, also known as "Three Kings," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Three Kings is a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush. This genetic masterpiece features an aroma of sour tanginess that reek from sage green buds. The frosty coat of 3 Kings gives you a fair warning of this strains' legendary potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this 3 Kings medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
