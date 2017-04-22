3 Kings

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Even though the original breeder of 3 Kings is unknown, the ancestry of this Sativa-dominant hybrid includes the legendary strains Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush.

It would be beneficial to grow your 3 Kings seeds to get plentiful harvests and excellent nugs. Premium Cultivars suggests sprouting your seeds for up to five days on paper towels. The most significant aspect of this method is that it is simple to carry out and only takes a few everyday home items such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. Follow these simple steps to germinate your 3 Kings seeds quickly.

Gather your cannabis seeds, tweezers, bottled or sterilized water, paper towels, and a dinner plate, and keep them handy.
Wet two paper towels and squeeze off excess moisture.
Using the tweezers, lay your 3 Kings seeds on top of the first paper towel, approximately an inch apart.
Cover your cannabis seeds with the second paper towel and, if required, add water.
Check the supper dish for water by lifting the paper towels. Wipe it down if any are present.
Place the dinner plate with the cannabis seeds in a dark, warm location, such as a drawer or cupboard.
Allow your 3 Kings seeds to germinate for 24 to 120 hours, but check on them often to ensure they stay wet.
Your 3 Kings seeds are ready to plant when the taproots are approximately one inch long.
Please pick up your cannabis seeds with tweezers and put them root-first into their new environment.

3 Kings, also known as "Three Kings," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Three Kings is a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush. This genetic masterpiece features an aroma of sour tanginess that reek from sage green buds. The frosty coat of 3 Kings gives you a fair warning of this strains' legendary potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this 3 Kings medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
